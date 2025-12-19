Read and Write with Natasha

Read and Write with Natasha

Home
Notes
Chat
Website
Podcast
Book Club
Substack Writers Salon
Office Hours
Masterclasses for Paid Subscr…
Archive
Newsletters
Leaderboard
About
👉 Start Here: Writing as a Business. Storytelling with Purpose.
Welcome to Read and Write with Natasha.
  Natasha Tynes
28 Books Later: What Gunnar Habitz Taught Me About Publishing, Networking, and “Happy Habits”
Habitz breaks down how he went from travel guides to self-publishing, why books work best as a credibility funnel, and the the networking habit that…
  Natasha Tynes and Gunnar Habitz
58:44
The Golden Goose of My Writing Business: Memoir Ghostwriting
What I shared in my latest Office Hours about the work that actually sustains my writing life
  Natasha Tynes
22:58
How David Mcllroy Sells Books on Substack
From Substack Lives to TikTok DMs: the surprisingly simple system behind his book sales.
  Natasha Tynes and David McIlroy
43:30
How AI Helped Claudia Faith Scale to 11K Subscribers in One Year (Without Losing Her Voice)
From zero audience to 11,000 subscribers, here’s what I learned about newsletter growth, AI tools, and building authentic community.
  Natasha Tynes and Claudia Faith
47:16
Office Hour: The Multiple Income Streams of My Writing Business
From ghostwriting to courses to digital products, the business model behind my writing career.
  Natasha Tynes
33:40
TikTok, Amazon Ads, or Email? Where Self-Published Authors Should Really Focus
What Beyoncé’s haircare launch, Amazon ads, and relaunching your book have in common
  Natasha Tynes and Renee Puvvada
53:45
“I Turned Down Penguin”: A Conversation with Paul Millerd on The Pathless Path, Money, and Redefining Work
One writer’s journey from prestige and security to purpose and uncertainty, and why he never looked back
  Natasha Tynes and Paul Millerd
1:03:16

November 2025

The Solopreneur Wake-Up Call I Didn’t Know I Needed
A Hard Reset on Solopreneurship, Pricing, and Buyer-Intent Platforms
  Natasha Tynes and Maya Say
1:11:57
What I Learned From a Digital Products Expert Who Makes 90% of His Income on Gumroad
And why I’m taking on a public 60-day challenge to transform my business
  Natasha Tynes and Anfernee
1:00:43
Can You Write Biblical Stories in a Secular Age? Author Jeanne Blasberg Says Yes
How one author gave Bathsheba her voice — and found her own — by rewriting one of history’s most misunderstood women.
  Natasha Tynes
41:05
'It Took Me Two Years to Make Real Money': The Unfiltered Truth About Building a Writing Business
A candid conversation about the realities of entrepreneurship, publishing strategies, and sustainable income streams
  Natasha Tynes and Veronica Llorca-Smith
55:28
© 2025 Natasha Tynes 🇯🇴🇺🇸 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture