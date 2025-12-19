Read and Write with Natasha
👉 Start Here: Writing as a Business. Storytelling with Purpose.
Welcome to Read and Write with Natasha.
Dec 19
•
Natasha Tynes
1
1
28 Books Later: What Gunnar Habitz Taught Me About Publishing, Networking, and “Happy Habits”
Habitz breaks down how he went from travel guides to self-publishing, why books work best as a credibility funnel, and the the networking habit that…
Dec 19
•
Natasha Tynes
and
Gunnar Habitz
3
1
1
58:44
The Golden Goose of My Writing Business: Memoir Ghostwriting
What I shared in my latest Office Hours about the work that actually sustains my writing life
Dec 16
•
Natasha Tynes
4
1
1
22:58
How David Mcllroy Sells Books on Substack
From Substack Lives to TikTok DMs: the surprisingly simple system behind his book sales.
Dec 12
•
Natasha Tynes
and
David McIlroy
10
3
1
43:30
How AI Helped Claudia Faith Scale to 11K Subscribers in One Year (Without Losing Her Voice)
From zero audience to 11,000 subscribers, here’s what I learned about newsletter growth, AI tools, and building authentic community.
Dec 10
•
Natasha Tynes
and
Claudia Faith
3
1
1
47:16
Office Hour: The Multiple Income Streams of My Writing Business
From ghostwriting to courses to digital products, the business model behind my writing career.
Dec 5
•
Natasha Tynes
2
1
33:40
TikTok, Amazon Ads, or Email? Where Self-Published Authors Should Really Focus
What Beyoncé’s haircare launch, Amazon ads, and relaunching your book have in common
Dec 4
•
Natasha Tynes
and
Renee Puvvada
1
1
53:45
“I Turned Down Penguin”: A Conversation with Paul Millerd on The Pathless Path, Money, and Redefining Work
One writer’s journey from prestige and security to purpose and uncertainty, and why he never looked back
Dec 2
•
Natasha Tynes
and
Paul Millerd
8
2
1
1:03:16
November 2025
The Solopreneur Wake-Up Call I Didn’t Know I Needed
A Hard Reset on Solopreneurship, Pricing, and Buyer-Intent Platforms
Nov 21
•
Natasha Tynes
and
Maya Say
10
5
1:11:57
What I Learned From a Digital Products Expert Who Makes 90% of His Income on Gumroad
And why I’m taking on a public 60-day challenge to transform my business
Nov 12
•
Natasha Tynes
and
Anfernee
18
10
1
1:00:43
Can You Write Biblical Stories in a Secular Age? Author Jeanne Blasberg Says Yes
How one author gave Bathsheba her voice — and found her own — by rewriting one of history’s most misunderstood women.
Nov 10
•
Natasha Tynes
1
41:05
'It Took Me Two Years to Make Real Money': The Unfiltered Truth About Building a Writing Business
A candid conversation about the realities of entrepreneurship, publishing strategies, and sustainable income streams
Nov 5
•
Natasha Tynes
and
Veronica Llorca-Smith
8
4
55:28
