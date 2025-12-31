There’s something about year-end reflections that feels both grounding and humbling.

2025 was one of the richest, busiest, and most creatively fulfilling years of my writing life. Not in income per se, though that grew steadily, but in impact, expansion, and the sheer variety of stories I got to tell (and help others tell).

This year, everything I’ve been building, the courses, the podcast, the ghostwriting, the coaching, finally clicked into place.

Here’s what went down.

Ghostwriting Three Memoirs

I spent most of the year deep in other people’s stories, three different memoirs that couldn’t have been more different.

One was about a Saudi dentist who built a life and business in Canada. Another, about a pioneering Arab journalist breaking barriers in global media. And the third, about a woman whose journey wove together medical struggles, trauma, and transformation.

Each story stretched my empathy and sharpened my craft. Memoir ghostwriting is still my favorite kind of work, equal parts therapy, journalism, and storytelling alchemy.

P.S.: If you want to get into the art of memoir ghostwriting, I have a number of free resources for you here and here.

I also have a self-paced course in which I share all my tricks, tips, and secrets!

Expanding My Book Coaching Program

My Finish Your Book in 120 Days program grew more than ever this year. I coached a diverse group of writers, from first-time authors to seasoned professionals, and watched their manuscripts take shape week by week.

Some finished drafts. Some landed publishers. Many rediscovered their voice.

Every coaching cycle reminds me that writing isn’t just about finishing a book, it’s about becoming the kind of person who can.

Publishing Karma Unleashed

A major milestone this year: I published my new novel, Karma Unleashed, a suburban thriller that explores identity, secrets, and redemption, bridging my Middle Eastern storytelling roots with an American setting.

It’s a story that’s been simmering in me for years, and seeing readers connect with it has been deeply rewarding. It reminded me why I fell in love with fiction in the first place, to explore the messy, complicated, beautiful humanity that binds us all.

Finalizing My Children’s Book ‘ The Lonely Cucumber’

In a completely different creative lane, I also finalized my first children’s book, The Lonely Cucumber.

It’s now with the illustrator, who’s bringing this funny, heartfelt story to life. Writing for children was pure joy, a refreshing exercise in simplicity, humor, and heart. I can’t wait to share it with young readers soon.

Here is a sneak preview:

Published articles and book Reviews

Alongside Karma Unleashed and The Lonely Cucumber, I published book reviews here and here in The Markaz Review.

Also, this year, I began contributing to a local publication in the DC area called Bethesda Magazine, which was such a delight.

Covering local stories like here and here reminded me why I first fell in love with journalism, the human connections, and the stories hiding in plain sight.

Training Journalists in Jordan and Ukraine

One of the highlights of 2025 was leading virtual training programs for journalists in Jordan (in collaboration with Wishbox Media) and in Ukraine in partnership with the Lviv Media Forum.

Helping others strengthen their reporting skills, especially in challenging environments, reaffirmed my belief in the power of ethical, courageous storytelling.

Training Ukrainian journalists on the art of pitching, in collaboration with the Lviv Media Forum

Hosting Webinars

This year, I also hosted several webinars (including my first paid one) that brought together hundreds of aspiring writers.

Two standout sessions were:

How to Make Income from Ghostwriting—where I broke down how to find clients, set rates, and grow a sustainable ghostwriting business.

How to Publish Your Book in 120 Days—a live paid masterclass that walked attendees through the same roadmap I use with my coaching clients. (Free for paid subscribers)

These sessions sparked wonderful discussions, new collaborations, and even a few coaching sign-ups, but more than that, they built a community of writers ready to take action.

Growing Read and Write with Natasha Into a Real Community

One of the quiet but meaningful wins of 2025 was growing my Substack publication, Read and Write with Natasha, to more than 3,000 subscribers.

Not through hacks or growth tricks, but through consistency, honesty, and showing my work in public.

This year, Substack became more than a publishing platform for me; it became a gathering place. I connected with writers, journalists, authors, and creators from across the world, many of whom I now consider collaborators, peers, and friends. We exchanged ideas, doubts, drafts, and hard-won lessons about writing as both a craft and a livelihood.

That spirit led to the launch of the Substack Writers Salon, a live, conversational space where writers talk openly about craft, publishing, money, burnout, ambition, and sustainability.

What began as a newsletter has slowly evolved into a community of writers learning in public, supporting each other, and building creative careers with integrity. Watching that happen has been one of the most rewarding parts of my year.

Among the creators that I met through this platform are Yana G.Y. Gunnar Habitz Maya Say Claudia Faith Veronica Llorca-Smith Taylin John Simmonds Neera Mahajan Anfernee, Kristina God Amy Suto David McIlroy Paul Millerd to name a few!

Growing My Podcast

My podcast, Read and Write with Natasha, kept growing this year, and what a joy that’s been.

I had amazing conversations with authors, journalists, and creative thinkers from around the world. The show has evolved into a cornerstone of my brand—a place where I merge my curiosity as a journalist with my love for deep, thoughtful storytelling. And yeah, I made it to episode number 98!!

The audience grew across the U.S., the Middle East, and Europe, and I also began coaching authors to launch their own podcasts. Helping writers take their stories off the page and into the mic has been incredibly fulfilling.

In addition, I was invited to become a regular speaker/judge at the National Publicity Summit, where authors pitch their ideas for appearances on my podcast.

Also, I'm gearing up to take part in the world's biggest podcasting conference, Podfest, in Orlando, Florida!

Launching My Brand-New Website

This year, I unveiled my brand-new website —a digital home for everything I do: ghostwriting, book coaching, podcasting, and media training.

It finally feels like me, professional yet personal, grounded in storytelling, and built around helping others share their voice.

Building it forced me to clarify my mission: to help people tell their stories with impact, integrity, and heart.

Investing in My Business Growth

Behind the scenes, I made one of the best professional decisions of my career: I hired a business coach.

Together, we worked on refining my offers, improving my sales and marketing systems, and building habits that keep a creative business healthy.

I learned that being a writer-entrepreneur isn’t just about craft, it’s also about clarity, structure, and sustainability. This experience helped me see my business not just as a creative calling, but as a long-term ecosystem that can grow, scale, and thrive.

Lessons and Looking Ahead

If I learned one thing this year, it’s that creative growth isn’t linear. Some months were overflowing; others stretched me thin. But the sum of it: the teaching, the coaching, the ghostwriting, the fiction, the podcasting, and the videos—built something sustainable and deeply meaningful.

As I look ahead, my goals are simple:

More memoirs that matter.

More authors coached to completion.

More bilingual storytelling bridging East and West.

More meaningful podcast conversations.

The official launch of The Lonely Cucumber.

Continued growth as both an artist and an entrepreneur.

Booking more public speaking events, I already have one scheduled in February with Mission Belonging, an organization that focuses on teaching US veterans creative skills.

Until then, I’m grateful for every story I got to tell, every student I got to teach, and every word (and video, and episode) I had the privilege to create.

Thank you for being part of my journey. I appreciate every single one of you.

Stay creative, always!

Best,

Natasha