A boomer author on the boomer life

Can laughter be the best medicine for aging?

Humorist Neil Offen thinks so!

🎙In my latest episode of my podcast “Read and Write with Natasha”, I talked with Offen about his book Building a Better Boomer, in which he delivers a hilarious and insightful take on the trials and triumphs of boomer life.

Neil Offen has been a humor columnist for four decades. He is also the author of more than a dozen books, he’s been a sports reporter, a newspaper and magazine editor, a radio newsman, and written a nationally syndicated funny comic strip. He has interviewed Muhammad Ali, covered Apollo 11, ridden the Orient Express, and once met Cary Grant.

In our interview, Neil shared his satirical wit and offerd a refreshingly honest look at aging while grappling with all the “Ok, boomer” jokes and memes.

We also discussed the power of laughter, the evolution of book publishing, and how to navigate the ever-changing world of social media, especially for boomers!

Neil's unique perspective resonates with readers of all ages, so don’t miss this interview.

You can listen to the full interview here.

