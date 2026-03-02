It’s happening more than I realized.

Over the past several months, my inbox has become a revolving door of fake invitations, flattering emails from “book clubs” and “literary communities” promising exposure, readers, and prestige. They arrive dressed up in professional language, with impressive membership numbers and a sense of urgency designed to make you act before you think.

I’ve received multiple ones now. And every single time, buried somewhere in the “next steps,” there’s a fee.

It started with an email from someone calling himself Gary Lyons, organizer of the One Drink Minimum Book Club of Princeton. The email was good. Really good. It referenced my novel They Called Me Wyatt by name, praised its themes of cross-cultural identity and justice, and described exactly how their community would engage with it, reading sessions, Q&A discussions, guided conversations about heritage and memory. There was even a photo. A real person’s face looking back at me.

I was flattered. They stroked my ego. I was interested, and gave them a positive response (I mean, hell yeah, who says no to this!).

And then came the follow-up, and the pressure to pay, one email after the other reminding me to pay so they can “lock my spot.”

That’s when I paused. I went online and started digging.

What I found stopped me cold. What I received was a well-documented scam that has reached a number of others.

After I wrote a LinkedIn post exposing the scam, something unexpected happened. The real Gary Lyons, a System Administrator at Princeton University, reached out to me directly. He confirmed that scammers had stolen his photo and identity to solicit authors. His actual book club has a small membership, they vote democratically on every book they read, there is no fee, and their reading list isn’t available to anyone outside their organizers. He had already reported the fraudulent emails to Gmail.

Someone had taken this man’s face, his name, and the name of his real book club, and built a con around it.

And that was not the only fake book club invitation I got. Months later, another email arrived, this time from “Manall Joshi,” co-organizer of The London Philosophy Book Club, a community of 8,000 engaged readers across the UK, US, Canada, and Germany. The Email said that my book had been personally selected for their exclusive Spring Spotlight. Only two titles would be featured. The first was already confirmed. Would I like the second and final spot?

It was polished. It was specific. It even had a bullet-pointed list of benefits: international visibility, organic engagement, and long-term recognition.

It was also sent from a Gmail account. Manalljoshi006@gmail.com, to be exact.

This is how the scam works. They don’t ask for money upfront. They flatter you first, build a sense of exclusivity and urgency, and then, once you’re already invested, they reveal what it’ll cost to “confirm your placement.” They use real names, real photos, and real-sounding organizations to make it believable. And they keep pushing until you either pay or walk away.

If you’re an author, here’s what to watch for: unsolicited emails with vague “next steps,” urgent language about limited or closing spots, contact addresses that don’t match the organization being claimed, and persistent follow-up pressure around payment.

Legitimate book clubs do not charge authors. Ever.

Before you respond to any pitch like this, spend five minutes searching for the name and email address. Check Reddit. Check writer forums. The evidence is almost always already there, and sometimes, as in my case, the real person whose identity was stolen is out there trying to warn you too.

Your work deserves real readers. Don’t let anyone sell you fake ones and steal your money in the interim.

Twenty-five years in this industry has taught me that protecting your work means knowing both the craft and the business, including the scams. If you're working on a book and want guidance from someone who has navigated the publishing world, including its darker corners, I'm here to help. My Write Your Book in 120 Days coaching program gives you the structure, accountability, and expert support to get it done.