He Spent 30 Years Making People Laugh Over Email. Now He's Publishing a Book Series.

In the early 1990s, Bill Williams had a problem. He was managing a sales team in the Midwest, email had just arrived on the scene, and nobody was reading it.

So he did what any self-respecting writer would do: he wrote something worth reading.

Every day, he sent his team a “Thought of the Day” — a short, funny, often irreverent story designed to make them smile before they picked up the phone. It worked. They started opening his emails. Then they started sharing them with clients. Then the clients were added to the list too.

Thirty years later, Bill is still sending that daily thought to readers across the US, Europe, Asia, and Australia. And now, he’s turned those decades of collected humor into a book series: 20 Years of Internet Humor and Other Interesting Things.

I sat down with Bill on the Read and Write with Natasha podcast, and his story is one of the most grounded, practical publishing journeys I’ve heard in a long time.

The Agent Quest (And Why He Finally Gave Up)

Bill had published hundreds of pieces over a 60-year career, including newspaper work, film, television, and even the Writers Guild. But a book was different. He assumed, like most writers do, that the path was: write a book → find an agent → get published.

So he spent two years trying to find an agent. He reached out to over a hundred of them.

Not one was interested.

“I certainly didn’t get an agent,” he told me, laughing about it now.

What changed things was a conversation with a friend who had already been through the wringer. The friend’s advice was simple: forget the agents. Go hybrid.

Bill had never heard of hybrid publishing. He’d heard of vanity presses — the old Vantage Press model — but this was different. A hybrid publisher offers real editorial services, production, and distribution, while the author retains more control and a larger share of the revenue.

He researched his options, chose Fulton Books out of Meadville, Pennsylvania, and hasn’t looked back.

Here’s the twist: within months of the book going live on Amazon, agents and publishers started emailing him.

“Where were you when I needed you?” he laughed.

It’s a story I’ve heard versions of before, and it never stops being both funny and a little infuriating.

The Genius of the Alphabetical Approach

When Bill sat down to turn his file drawer of stories into a book, he faced the editorial problem every anthology writer faces: how do you organize 2,500 stories into something coherent?

His answer was simple. He went alphabetical.

Pick a story starting with A, one starting with B, one with C — all the way through the alphabet. Nearly 200 entries per volume, spanning history, patriotism, family, aging, marriage, and yes, plenty of groan-worthy jokes. The alphabetical structure keeps the tone varied and unpredictable, which is exactly what you want in a humor collection.

Readers have called it a perfect coffee table book — something you can pick up for five minutes, put down, and pick right back up without missing a beat. Bill says the ideal reader experience is to leave it on your nightstand: read two stories before bed, wake up to one in your inbox, and start the day smiling.

Writing the Book Is Just the Beginning

If there’s one thing Bill said that I want every writer reading this to hear, it’s this:

Writing the book is just the start. The real work begins after.

He’s seen it over and over in his writing clubs: someone finishes their manuscript, gets it published, and then exhales. Done. But the average book sells fewer than 200 copies, according to Amazon’s own data, and that’s almost always because the author stopped showing up after publication day.

Bill hasn’t stopped. He’s doing library events. He’s heading to the Los Angeles Book Fair. He’s using his daily email list as a built-in marketing engine, slipping a small ad into every Thought of the Day he sends out. He’s working with publishing strategist Steve Harrison and consulting with Jack Canfield, the Chicken Soup for the Soul creator.

And he’s doing all of this while still working full-time as a financial advisor, putting in 10 to 12 hours a day between his career and his creative work.

His daily routine: gym in the morning, then a couple of hours writing, always staying at least a week ahead on content so nothing slips through the cracks. His wife thinks he spends too much time on it. He keeps going anyway.

Where He’s Going Next

The first book covers stories from 2005 to 2023. The second is ready to go. The third is nearly there. He’s thinking 10 to 12 volumes in the main series, followed by themed collections: one for kids, one on aging, one on marriage, one on religion.

And then, eventually, something entirely his own, a memoir of sorts about his years as a government contractor in Washington. He’s already got the title: Tales from the Swamp.

Given the current climate around government contracting, I told him the timing might be better than he thinks.

The Takeaway for Writers

Bill Williams didn’t set out to become a humor author. He set out to get his sales team to read their email. Thirty years of daily practice, community building, and editorial judgment turned that small act of service into something much larger.

A few things I’m still thinking about from our conversation:

Consistency compounds. Thirty years of one email a day built a global readership without a single paid ad.

The agent path isn’t the only path. Hybrid publishing has matured, and it may be the right fit for more writers than we think.

The book is not the finish line. It’s the starting gun.

Short content isn’t lesser content. Bill’s micro-stories are doing serious cultural work — cutting through noise, building community, making people laugh when they need it most.