How to Turn Your Substack Into a Real Income Stream

This week on the Substack Writer’s Salon, I sat down with Carrie Loranger, a Substack strategist who helps creators and solopreneurs turn one newsletter into multiple income streams. What followed was one of the most practical conversations I’ve had about building a real business on this platform.

Carrie Loranger didn’t come to Substack with a grand plan.

She came to it after losing everything.

After 18 years in corporate marketing, a health scare, Guillain-Barré syndrome that left her temporarily paralyzed from the waist down, forced her to completely reprioritize her life. Then, just as she was building her online business, Meta’s automated systems wiped out two of her businesses overnight. Instagram, Facebook, Threads, her ads account, gone.

“I had to start over from scratch,” she told me.

She chose Substack. And within a year, she had nearly 8,000 subscribers and a full-time income built around what she calls a portfolio of paychecks, multiple income streams that don’t all depend on any single platform, employer, or algorithm.

Here’s exactly how she built it.

The Foundation: Get Your Messaging Right First

Before you think about paid tiers or digital products, Carrie is direct about what she looks at first with every client: your messaging.

“Some people say, ‘I’m clear about what I do — I do this, that, and the other thing.’ That’s three things. That’s not clear.”

If you want people to pay for what you offer — whether that’s a paid newsletter subscription or a coaching program — you need to be laser-focused on the single outcome you help people achieve. What is the transformation? What does someone walk away with?

The same applies to your homepage. Is it obvious what your newsletter is about? Is there a logical next step for someone who likes what they see? If someone has to work to figure out how to work with you, they won’t.

Carrie’s foundation checklist:

Clear, singular messaging (one outcome, not three)

A homepage set up for conversions, not just aesthetics

Pricing tiers that reflect what your audience has actually told you they’ll pay for — not what you assume they’ll pay for

The Revenue Model: More Than Just Paid Subscriptions

Most people think Substack monetization begins and ends with flipping on paid subscriptions. Carrie has built a much more layered model, and she was generous enough to walk me through all of it.

1. Paid Subscription Tiers

Carrie restructured her tiers this year. Her founding member tier is now called the Creator Cashflow Club, designed for serious creators who want to build multiple income streams. Members get a monthly group coaching call and access to her full Substack 360 course.

The key insight here: she took content she might have sold as a standalone course or cohort and bundled it into her founding tier. This increases the perceived value of the membership while deepening her relationship with her most committed subscribers.

2. Live Events, Workshops & Bootcamps

She recently ran a Digital Product in a Day workshop, helping participants build or refine their first digital product. These live events are time-limited, create urgency, and generate a burst of revenue without requiring ongoing maintenance.

3. Digital Products (The Passive Layer)

This is where the “autopilot” income comes in. Carrie has a store on Gumroad stocked with templates, guides, and resources. Once created, these products earn money with minimal ongoing effort — she mentions them in articles, links to them, and moves on.

“I created it, I put it on the digital store, I mentioned it and gave a link. That’s it.”

4. Done-With-You Services

This is the hands-on layer. Her Substack Setup Sprint involves four sessions where she works alongside a client to build out their entire Substack presence: homepage, paywall, welcome emails, about page. It’s not done for them, it’s done with them, which keeps it efficient while still being high-touch.

5. Done-For-You Services

For clients who want it fully handled, she offers that too. These command higher rates and are selective — but they exist as an option for the right clients.

6. Affiliate Income

Carrie only promotes tools she actually uses. (WriteStack, her scheduling and analytics tool of choice, is one.) This keeps her recommendations credible and her audience’s trust intact, while generating passive income on the side.

The Engine Behind It All: Substack Itself

Here’s what I found most interesting about Carrie’s model: Substack isn’t just where she publishes. It’s the engine that drives clients and customers to everything else.

“It’s not entirely from Substack, but it’s my engine that drives everything else.”

She uses an automation to move Substack subscribers into her CRM (Go High Level), where she can then add them to email sequences, communicate about off-platform offers, and track revenue from digital products and services.

This is something worth sitting with if you’re building on Substack: the platform gives you the audience and the relationship, but your business can extend far beyond it. The newsletter builds the trust. The trust converts into clients, course buyers, and workshop attendees.

A Note on Mindset

I asked Carrie about the early days — the months when she posted notes and heard nothing back, when her chat thread got zero responses, when growth felt invisible.

Her answer was simple: she treated silence as data, not rejection.

“I didn’t take no results as rejection. I just took it as data. Like I was doing something that wasn’t working and I needed to try something different.”

For those of us building slowly, and yes, I include myself here, that reframe matters. Every post that doesn’t land is telling you something. Every chat thread with zero comments is a data point pointing you toward what to try next.

The Bigger Picture

Carrie built her model out of necessity. A health crisis, a layoff, a platform wipeout , life kept pulling the rug out from under her. The portfolio of paychecks isn’t just a business strategy for her. It’s a form of protection.

“I really believe everybody needs multiple income streams, employed or not, because things change so fast.”

Whether you’re building on Substack as your primary platform or layering it into an existing business, the framework she’s built is worth studying: strong messaging, a homepage that converts, paid tiers with real value, digital products that earn passively, and services for those who want deeper help.

None of it is complicated. All of it takes consistency and the right mindset.

You can find Carrie at thrivewithcarrie.substack.com. If you want to explore what a multiple-income-stream model could look like for your own Substack, her DMs are open.

Thank you Kimberlee Jennette, Susan Collins, Dear Daughters, Love Mom, Sumu Sathi|Entrepreneur, Patricia, and many others for tuning into my live video with Carrie Loranger! Join me for my next live video in the app.