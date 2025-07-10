After five years in the making, my second novel is here.

Karma Unleashed is now available in paperback and Kindle. The novel is part of a three-part series titled Tales of Karma.

She sees the future, but can she escape her fate?

Karma was born with a gift, or perhaps a curse. In the Middle Eastern country of Bilaq, her ability to glimpse people's futures through touch was something she kept hidden. After marrying an Arab American and settling into a quiet suburban life, Karma is determined to bury her past and embrace normalcy.

But her visions won't stay silent.

No matter how hard she tries, flashes of people's destinies—suicides, overdoses, disasters—keep breaking through. Is Karma meant to intervene? Or should she leave fate alone?

Then she meets Danielle.

Beautiful, charismatic, and unnervingly aware of Karma's secret, Danielle isn't your average teenager. There is something darker lurking behind her smile, something demonic. And she has her sights set on Karma.

As the boundaries between t…