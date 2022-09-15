'I was abused and trafficked for six years, ' says author in tell-all memoir

This podcast interview was one of the most difficult ones I hosted. I spoke with Antonio Salazar-Hobson, the author of the tell-all memoir Antonio, we know you, which is a shocking, heart-wrenching story of how he, at age four, was kidnapped by a childless, middle-aged white couple and trafficked until the age of ten.

After years of abuse, he attempted suicide before the age of ten.

As a teen, he became connected with American labor leader and civil rights activist Cesar Chavez, who took Antonio under his wing and positively changed the trajectory of his life.

Salazar-Hobson found the strength to graduate law school and become an esteemed lawyer focusing on union-side labor and tribal law, conducting many federal court trials on behalf of Latino workers.

His memoir is a unique story of strength and resilience, providing an enduring example of hope and a model for abused and trafficked children so that they can survive and protect their own ability to love.

