I’m always thinking of ways to thank my amazing paid subscribers. You already get access to two of my top self-led writing courses, together valued at over $300, but I wanted to sweeten the deal even more.

Starting today, all new paid subscribers will also receive a FREE signed paperback copy of my novel, They Called Me Wyatt, a speculative murder mystery set between Jordan and the US.



Yes, signed by me and delivered straight to your mailbox.

Whether you’ve read it before or are new to my work, this is a heartfelt thank-you for your support, and a piece of my story you can hold in your hands.

Why this matters:

When you become a paid subscriber, you’re not just signing up for content.

You’re investing in independent storytelling, writer education, and a growing community of creatives.

Here’s what you get when you upgrade:

✅ 2 self-paced writing courses ($300+ value—with more to come!)

✅ A signed copy of They Called Me Wyatt

✅ Exclusive weekly content and behind-the-scenes insights

👉 Become a pa…