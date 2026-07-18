Read and Write with Natasha

Read and Write with Natasha

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Masterclass: Self-publish vs. traditional vs. hybrid: how to choose your path

Inside this month's masterclass: the real costs, the real timelines, and the red flags that should make you walk away
Natasha Tynes's avatar
Natasha Tynes
Jul 18, 2026
∙ Paid

A few weeks ago, I hosted another monthly masterclass for my paid subscribers. The topic was Self-publish vs. traditional vs. hybrid: how to choose your path, what each one really costs, and the red flags that should make you walk away.

If you’ve finished a manuscript — or you’re close, and the question of what happens next has started keeping you up — this session was built for you.

What We Covered

I walked my paid subscribers through all three publishing paths, using my own scars as the map. I’ve been traditionally published by a small press, and then took my rights back from that press when it wasn’t working. I’ve self-published fiction and a children’s book. I’ve been approached by a hybrid publisher who wanted to acquire one of my titles, and I turned them down.

As someone who’s published multiple fiction books (including Karma Unleashed and They Called Me Wyatt) and a children’s book (The Lonely Cucumber), I’ve learned that there is no “best” path. There’s only the one that fits you…

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