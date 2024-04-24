I was contacted by a producer from Dr Phil show the other day.



They asked me if I would be interested in appearing on their show to discuss how friendships are shifting amidst the division in the political narrative in the US nowadays.



According to the producer, they picked me as a potential candidate because they read one of my articles on Medium in which I discussed this subject.





I hopped on the phone and had a nice conversation with the producer. Eventually, we both agreed that we had different visions of how the interview should be conducted. I wanted more of a discussion with experts, and they wanted more of a confrontational style. We agreed that what I had in mind was not a good fit for the show. We exchanged pleasantries, and we decided to stay in touch.



The moral of the story is not to flex, but rather to highlight one major point.



They found me on Medium.



The article they referred to was one I wrote almost two years ago, so I was pleasantly surprised that it is still being read and has caught the attention of a major TV show.



This was a confirmation for me of the importance of writing online and putting yourself out there. You never know who will read your material, even years and years after you write it.

