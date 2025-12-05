Office Hour: The Multiple Income Streams of My Writing Business

➡️ Before we dive in —If you want to see the exact message that landed me a $20K memoir client, you can download it free: The 5-Minute Memoir Ghostwriting Pitch

I just hosted my very first solo Substack Live, titled “The Multiple Income Streams of My Writing Business,” and it was both energizing and eye-opening.

I used the brand-new web version of Substack Live, which just rolled out, and I have to say, it's a smooth experience, easy interface, and I love how community-centered it feels. We had around nine people join live, which, for a first session, I’m genuinely excited about. Small but mighty. Intimate but engaging. Exactly the vibe I want for these sessions.

Why I’m Calling These Sessions “Office Hour”

I’m experimenting with branding these lives as:

Office Hour: [Theme]

Every Friday, same time, but with a fresh angle, a real behind-the-scenes glimpse into the many layers of running a writing business.

Next week’s theme:

➡ Behind the Scenes of My Memoir Ghostwriting Business

If you’re curious about:

How memoir ghostwriting works

What actually happens during interviews

How I keep someone’s authentic voice intact

How pricing, boundaries, and timelines work

And the “emotional labor” that nobody talks about

That one will be a good one.

A Big Thank You

Huge appreciation to David McIlroy and Veronica Llorca-Smith for the encouragement and inspiration to finally hit “Go Live ” solo!

🎬 Snippet from the Live

One of my favorite things Substack added?

These short clips!

They make sharing insights so much easier. I’ll be posting short bites from the live across all my social platforms.

Let me know —

What topic would you love to see in a future Office Hour?

Business? Craft? Substack growth? Ghostwriting?



Drop your ideas in the comments. I’m building this in public with you.

Thank you Charlie Whooph, Gregory Bourne, Jo Ollila, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.