Ready to Self-Publish? Here's What No One Tells You
I just spent 4 minutes breaking down everything I learned from self-publishing my novel
The dream: Upload your manuscript, hit publish, watch the royalties roll in.
The reality: Well... it's complicated.
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I just spent 4 minutes breaking down everything I learned from self-publishing my novel They Called Me Wyatt (and what I'm experiencing with book #2).
Here's the truth bomb:
✅ The Good: The tools have never been better. From Scrivener to AI cover design, the process is surprisingly accessible.
💸 The Bad: Budget $3,000-$5,000 if you want to do it right. And yes, you become a project manager overnight.
😬 The Ugly: There's still stigma. Media gatekeepers often ignore self-published books, and sales numbers can be... humbling.
But here's the plot twist: I'm choosing to self-publish again anyway.
Why? Because control is everything. Your story, your timeline, your rights.
In this video, I reveal:
The exact tools and platforms I use (inclu…