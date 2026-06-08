Every writer I’ve ever coached hits the same wall.

You’ve got the manuscript (or most of it). You’re proud of it. And then comes the million-dollar question.

Do I self-publish, query agents, or pay a hybrid publisher?

Well, here is my humble opinion: This isn’t a small decision. Choose wrong, and you don’t just lose a little time. You lose years. You lose thousands of dollars—sometimes to a “hybrid publisher” that was a glorified scam wearing a nice logo. And worst of all, you lose momentum on the book you worked so hard to write.

I’ve worked on all three sides of this industry—as a traditionally published novelist, as a self-published author, and as a ghostwriter and founder of my own press. I’ve watched brilliant writers pick the wrong path for reasons that felt right at the time and pay for it for years.

So I’m doing something about it.

The masterclass: a clear decision, in 60 minutes

I’m hosting a live, 60-minute masterclass—Self-Publish vs. Traditional vs. Hybrid: How to Choose Your Path—this Wednesday, June 10, at 12:00 PM ET (on Zoom), where I walk you through the exact framework I use with my coaching clients so you can choose with confidence and stop second-guessing.

We’ll cover:

What each path actually costs—the real numbers, not the marketing pitch

Realistic timelines from finished manuscript to launch on each route

Who keeps the rights, royalties, and creative control—and exactly what you give up

The red flags that signal a hybrid publisher is about to take your money and run

The 7 questions that reveal which path fits your specific book and goals

You’ll walk away with:

✓ A completed Publishing Path Decision Worksheet identifying your best route

✓ A one-page roadmap of your next steps

✓ The confidence to stop circling and start moving

It’s built for memoirists, novelists, and nonfiction writers who are tired of the noise and ready to make a decision. A replay will be available to everyone who registers.

Here’s the part you’ll want to read twice

A ticket to the masterclass is $9.

But if you’re a paid subscriber to this newsletter, you get in completely free.

A paid membership is just $12 a month—about the price of that single ticket plus a few dollars. Except it doesn't get you one class. It gets you this masterclass free, plus every masterclass replay in my library, my paid-only posts and free online courses.

If you’ve been a free reader for a while, telling yourself you’ll upgrade someday—this is the someday. Upgrade now, claim your free seat, and let this be the decision that finally moves your book forward.

We go live in just two days, so don’t sit on this. There are your two choices

→ [Upgrade to paid and claim your free seat]

Not ready to go all in? You can still grab a single ticket here:

→ Get a $9 ticket on Luma

Either way, I’ll see you there. Bring your manuscript, your questions, and your half-finished decision. We’ll finish it together.

Stay creative!

Natasha