Shall You Create Your Book Cover With AI

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.3Shall You Create Your Book Cover With AINatasha Tynes and BeYourCoverJul 07, 20263ShareTranscriptFor writers with a tight budget, will you consider creating a book cover with AI? Listen to this conversation with the founder of BeYourCover Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksSubstack Writers SalonA place where Susbtack Writers Chat and Discuss Ideas Live! A place where Susbtack Writers Chat and Discuss Ideas Live! SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeNatasha TynesBeYourCoverWrites BeYourCover SubscribeRecent EpisodesBuild It And They Will Come? The Biggest Lie in Self-Publishing.Jul 1 • Natasha Tynes and Dale L. RobertsThe Man Saddam Hussein KissedJun 24 • Natasha Tynes and Amjad TadrosWhat I Learned From an Hour With Jane Friedman, “The Most Trusted Voice in Publishing”May 13 • Natasha Tynes and Jane FriedmanWhat I Learned About Self-Publishing in the Arab World (And Why It Matters for All of Us)May 2 • Natasha Tynes and Daoud KuttabWhat Running 1,000+ Author Interviews Teaches You About PodcastingApr 15 • Natasha Tynes and Brad ListiHow to Create Your Audiobook for Under $20 Apr 7 • Natasha Tynes and Gunnar HabitzHow to Turn Your Substack Into a Real Income Stream Mar 24 • Natasha Tynes and Carrie Loranger