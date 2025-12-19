Welcome to Read and Write with Natasha.

This publication is for writers, journalists, founders, and creators who want to turn lived experience into meaningful, paid work, without burning out, chasing algorithms, or selling their soul.

It’s also the home of my book-coaching and ghostwriting work, where I help writers finish books they’ve been carrying for years, with structure, accountability, and professional editorial guidance.

If you’re navigating writing as both a craft and a livelihood, you’re in the right place.

I’ve spent more than 25 years in journalism, storytelling, and ghostwriting. Along the way, I learned something that isn’t talked about enough:

Good writing is not enough.

You also need structure, context, and a sustainable way to keep going.

That belief shapes everything here, from the essays I publish to the coaching I offer to the conversations I host on my podcasts.

This space exists to explore that intersection, honestly, thoughtfully, and in public.

What you’ll find here

Writing as a sustainable business (not a side hustle)

Memoir writing and ghostwriting , the craft and the economics

Book coaching insights, structure, process, and what it actually takes to finish a serious manuscript

Building authority through newsletters and long-form thinking

Substack strategy, audience trust, and monetization

Life pivots, reinvention, and creative longevity



No hype. No shortcuts. Just work that respects your intelligence.

What FREE subscribers get

Free subscribers are the heart of this space.

As a free subscriber, you’ll receive:

Regular essays and reflections on writing, storytelling, and creative work

Insights from journalism, memoir writing, and ghostwriting

Honest conversations about doubt, momentum, and reinvention

Access to The Substack Salon

🎙 The Substack Salon (FREE)

The Substack Salon is an open, community-centered space.

Free subscribers are invited to:

Join live Salon conversations on writing, publishing, and creative life

Listen to guest discussions with writers, journalists, and creators

Engage thoughtfully, or simply sit back and listen

No pressure. No hierarchy.

Just a shared table where ideas are allowed to breathe.

What PAID subscribers get

Paid subscribers step into the working room.

This is where ideas become projects, and projects become something more solid.

Paid members receive:

Full access to the complete archive (past and future posts)

Member-only essays and long-form deep dives

Exclusive live webinars focused on craft, strategy, and sustainability

Replays of all paid webinars

Behind-the-scenes insights from my ghostwriting and coaching work

Early access and discounts on courses, workshops, and digital products

Access to paid-only conversations and threads

$500 off my book coaching program “Finish Your Book in 120 Days (Yearly subscribers only)

Access to two of my self-led courses(Yearly subscribers only)

📚 Paid Webinars

These are practical, grounded sessions, not motivational talks.

Webinars focus on:

Memoir and non-fiction book development

Ghostwriting as a professional income stream

Substack positioning, growth, and monetization

Turning lived experience into long-form work

Using AI thoughtfully, without losing your voice

For Writers Ready to Finish a Book

Some readers come here to think.

Some come to stay close to the work.

And some arrive because they are holding a book they can’t quite finish on their own.

For those writers, I offer one core way to work with me:

📘 Finish Your Book (120 Days)

Some readers come here to think.

Some come to stay close to the work.

And some arrive because they are holding a book they can’t quite finish on their own.

That’s where my book-coaching work comes in — and it’s the main way I support writers beyond this publication.

For those writers, I offer one core way to work with me on:

Structure and clarity

Voice and narrative coherence

Sustainable writing rhythms

Honest, professional feedback

Momentum through the difficult middle

This option lives outside the Substack subscription and is intentionally limited.

Yearly members receive $500 off this coaching container as part of their membership.

→ Learn more about book coaching

🎓 Yearly Membership: Ghostwriting + Writing Business Track

Yearly membership is designed for readers who want more than access — they want leverage, clarity, and momentum around turning writing skills into paid work.

This tier is best suited for writers who are serious about the business of writing: understanding ghostwriting as an income stream, positioning themselves professionally, and building sustainable systems around their craft — whether or not they are currently writing a book.

Yearly members receive everything included in the paid subscription, plus:

Full access to my paid courses , including: How to Make Income from Ghostwriting How to Monetize Your Writing

Priority access to ghostwriting-focused trainings, workshops, and live sessions

Preferential pricing on courses, cohorts, and coaching containers

Extended, behind-the-scenes discussions on ghostwriting, client work, pricing, boundaries, and sustainability

Ongoing guidance on building a serious, long-term writing business

How to choose where you belong

If you’re here to read, reflect, and stay close to the thinking —

Free subscription is perfect.

If you want deeper access to essays, conversations, and practical guidance —

Paid membership (monthly) gives you the working room.

If you are actively writing a book — or preparing to start one — and want continuity, context, and long-term support alongside the work —

Yearly membership (Finish Your Book support track) is the best place to be.

If you want focused, 1:1 guidance to move from idea to finished draft —

Finish Your Book (120 Days) is the core coaching container.

All are welcome.

All matter.

Upgrade to annual membership and save

Upgrade to annual membership and get an extra 10% off for life.

→ Upgrade now with 10% off

If you’re navigating writing as both a craft and a livelihood, you’re in the right place.

I’ve spent more than 25 years in journalism, storytelling, and ghostwriting. Along the way, I learned something that isn’t talked about enough:

Good writing is not enough.

You also need structure, context, and a sustainable way to keep going.

This space exists to explore that intersection — honestly, thoughtfully, and in public.