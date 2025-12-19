👉 Start Here: Writing as a Business. Storytelling with Purpose.
Welcome to Read and Write with Natasha.
This publication is for writers, journalists, founders, and creators who want to turn lived experience into meaningful, paid work, without burning out, chasing algorithms, or selling their soul.
It’s also the home of my book-coaching and ghostwriting work, where I help writers finish books they’ve been carrying for years, with structure, accountability, and professional editorial guidance.
If you’re navigating writing as both a craft and a livelihood, you’re in the right place.
I’ve spent more than 25 years in journalism, storytelling, and ghostwriting. Along the way, I learned something that isn’t talked about enough:
Good writing is not enough.
You also need structure, context, and a sustainable way to keep going.
That belief shapes everything here, from the essays I publish to the coaching I offer to the conversations I host on my podcasts.
This space exists to explore that intersection, honestly, thoughtfully, and in public.
What you’ll find here
Writing as a sustainable business (not a side hustle)
Memoir writing and ghostwriting , the craft and the economics
Book coaching insights, structure, process, and what it actually takes to finish a serious manuscript
Building authority through newsletters and long-form thinking
Substack strategy, audience trust, and monetization
Life pivots, reinvention, and creative longevity
No hype. No shortcuts. Just work that respects your intelligence.
What FREE subscribers get
Free subscribers are the heart of this space.
As a free subscriber, you’ll receive:
Regular essays and reflections on writing, storytelling, and creative work
Insights from journalism, memoir writing, and ghostwriting
Honest conversations about doubt, momentum, and reinvention
Access to The Substack Salon
🎙 The Substack Salon (FREE)
The Substack Salon is an open, community-centered space.
Free subscribers are invited to:
Join live Salon conversations on writing, publishing, and creative life
Listen to guest discussions with writers, journalists, and creators
Engage thoughtfully, or simply sit back and listen
No pressure. No hierarchy.
Just a shared table where ideas are allowed to breathe.
What PAID subscribers get
Paid subscribers step into the working room.
This is where ideas become projects, and projects become something more solid.
Paid members receive:
Full access to the complete archive (past and future posts)
Member-only essays and long-form deep dives
Exclusive live webinars focused on craft, strategy, and sustainability
Replays of all paid webinars
Behind-the-scenes insights from my ghostwriting and coaching work
Early access and discounts on courses, workshops, and digital products
Access to paid-only conversations and threads
$500 off my book coaching program “Finish Your Book in 120 Days (Yearly subscribers only)
Access to two of my self-led courses(Yearly subscribers only)
📚 Paid Webinars
These are practical, grounded sessions, not motivational talks.
Webinars focus on:
Memoir and non-fiction book development
Ghostwriting as a professional income stream
Substack positioning, growth, and monetization
Turning lived experience into long-form work
Using AI thoughtfully, without losing your voice
For Writers Ready to Finish a Book
Some readers come here to think.
Some come to stay close to the work.
And some arrive because they are holding a book they can’t quite finish on their own.
For those writers, I offer one core way to work with me:
📘 Finish Your Book (120 Days)
Some readers come here to think.
Some come to stay close to the work.
And some arrive because they are holding a book they can’t quite finish on their own.
That’s where my book-coaching work comes in — and it’s the main way I support writers beyond this publication.
For those writers, I offer one core way to work with me on:
Structure and clarity
Voice and narrative coherence
Sustainable writing rhythms
Honest, professional feedback
Momentum through the difficult middle
This option lives outside the Substack subscription and is intentionally limited.
Yearly members receive $500 off this coaching container as part of their membership.
→ Learn more about book coaching
🎓 Yearly Membership: Ghostwriting + Writing Business Track
Yearly membership is designed for readers who want more than access — they want leverage, clarity, and momentum around turning writing skills into paid work.
This tier is best suited for writers who are serious about the business of writing: understanding ghostwriting as an income stream, positioning themselves professionally, and building sustainable systems around their craft — whether or not they are currently writing a book.
Yearly members receive everything included in the paid subscription, plus:
Full access to my paid courses, including:
How to Monetize Your Writing
Priority access to ghostwriting-focused trainings, workshops, and live sessions
Preferential pricing on courses, cohorts, and coaching containers
Extended, behind-the-scenes discussions on ghostwriting, client work, pricing, boundaries, and sustainability
Ongoing guidance on building a serious, long-term writing business
How to choose where you belong
If you’re here to read, reflect, and stay close to the thinking —
Free subscription is perfect.
If you want deeper access to essays, conversations, and practical guidance —
Paid membership (monthly) gives you the working room.
If you are actively writing a book — or preparing to start one — and want continuity, context, and long-term support alongside the work —
Yearly membership (Finish Your Book support track) is the best place to be.
If you want focused, 1:1 guidance to move from idea to finished draft —
Finish Your Book (120 Days) is the core coaching container.
All are welcome.
All matter.
