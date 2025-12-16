In my latest Office Hours, I talked about what has quietly become the golden goose of my writing business.

Memoir ghostwriting.

When I look back at my income last year, about 90% of it came from memoir ghostwriting. It is my highest-ticket offering, but it is also the most meaningful and rewarding work I have done.

Each memoir project takes anywhere from six months to a full year. And every project pushes me to grow, both as a writer and as a human. I wouldn’t trade that work for anything.

How I Got Into Memoir Ghostwriting (Without Planning It)

I never set out to become a memoir ghostwriter.

I was a trained journalist. I was an author. On paper, it looked like a natural progression, but I never actively pursued it.

It found me.

A message landed in my LinkedIn inbox from a memoir ghostwriting agency asking if I’d be interested in working with them. My first reaction was intimidation. I had never written a full book for someone else.

I decided to try anyway. I leaned into discomfort, said yes, and jumped in. Nearly four years later, memoir ghostwriting had become a core part of my business.

What the Process Looks Like

The process usually starts with a Zoom call.

I interview clients about their lives, beginning with childhood and moving all the way to where they are in the present. Most projects involve around 10 interview sessions, each lasting about two hours.

Before going deep, we agree on a loose structure. Not a rigid outline, but a clear sense of direction: childhood, pivotal moments, career, identity shifts, and resolution.

The Real Skill is Interviewing

One of the biggest misconceptions about memoir ghostwriting is that it’s mainly about writing.

It isn’t.

The real skill is interviewing.

Ghostwriting requires creating a space where someone feels safe enough to share deeply personal, emotional, and sometimes traumatic experiences. Many clients cry during sessions. That is part of the work. Listening, slowing down, and holding space mattered just as much as the words on the page.

Capturing Someone Else’s Voice

Another question that came up during Office Hours was how I manage to write in someone else’s voice.

This comes from listening closely over time.

As interviews progress, patterns emerge. Some clients are analytical. Some rely on humor. Others were natural storytellers. The memoir always takes shape around their persona, not mine.

With practice, stepping into someone else’s voice becomes more intuitive.

Where a Memoir Should Begin

I also emphasized how important it was to start a memoir in the right place.

I avoid openings like “I was born…” and instead look for the moment that splits a person’s life into before and after. The pivotal moment that changed everything.

Starting there gives the memoir tension, momentum, and emotional gravity from the very first page.

How I Find Memoir Clients

Some of my clients come through agencies. Others come through direct outreach.

I rely heavily on LinkedIn and use targeted cold outreach, often through Sales Navigator. Many of the people I work with are founders, entrepreneurs, or public-facing professionals, especially in the Middle East and North Africa.

Being born in Jordan, the MENA market feels natural to me. I understand the cultural context and the nuances of telling stories across borders.

Pricing and the Downsell

I charge around $20,000 for a full memoir ghostwriting project.

When clients tell me the price feels out of reach, I offer two alternatives: payment plans or book coaching.

With book coaching, I don’t write the book for them. I write it with them. We work chapter by chapter, meet regularly, and I acted as editor, strategist, and accountability partner.

Free Ghostwriting Resources

During Office Hours, I also shared several free ghostwriting resources for anyone curious about this path, including:

My Ghostwriting Course

I’ve also recorded a full course on ghostwriting, covering the process, pitching, interviewing, pricing, and client management.

👉You can find the course here:

Paid Substack members get access to this course, along with my other courses, at no additional cost.

Final Thoughts

That Office Hours session reminded me why memoir ghostwriting is the backbone of my business.

It is just about income. It is about trust, depth, and helping people shape the stories that defined their lives.

If you want to get into memoir ghostwriting, drop me a DM and let’s chat.

Warmly,

Natasha