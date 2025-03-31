I Haven’t Felt This Excited Since the Early Days of the Internet

Back in the late '90s, I used to go to an internet café in Amman, Jordan—where I was born—and pay by the hour to teach myself how to use this mystical, magical thing called the internet.

I couldn’t afford a computer or internet at home, so the café was my only option.

(Resourcefulness is a skill I will never regret acquiring.)

I’d sit there for hours, browsing endlessly, trying to learn everything I could.

I subscribed to every newsletter I could find.

I read.

I learned.

I soaked it all in.

One day, I remember being deep in a browsing rabbit hole when a young man shouted in excitement from across the room:

“I just secured a full scholarship to study at an American university!” he said, eyes wide, a big smile on his face.

I looked up and stared at him.

Could this really be possible?

That had been my dream. And here he was—achieving it because of the internet.

My mind felt like it was going to explode.

I wanted to be him. I wanted to lea…