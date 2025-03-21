Let’s Talk About Literary Scams

It all started when Anne Tyler followed me on X.

Then came the DM.

Yes, The Anne Tyler. Or so I thought.

I was pleasantly surprised — even a little starstruck. The Pulitzer Prize winner Anne Tyler! The legendary author of Digging to America and so many other acclaimed novels is reaching out to me.

In the message, she said she liked supporting authors.

I was thrilled.

She said she was a fan of my work.

I was ecstatic.

Could it really be true? Had Anne Tyler actually read my debut novel and my published short stories? Was she really a fan?

What a happy day!

She told me she’d connect me with her “publisher” and “marketer,” who could help spread the word about my writing — maybe even look at my unpublished manuscripts.

Then she tagged someone called Mog Reads.

That was the first red flag: her “person” was both a marketer and a publisher. Ha! Okay.

Still, I went along with it. I even invited Anne Tyler to be on my podcast. She agreed! I sent her my Calendly link to book a…