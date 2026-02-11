If I had a dollar for every time a client asked me, “Natasha, should I go traditional or self-publish?” — well, let’s just say I’d have a very nice vacation fund.

It’s the most common question I get, and after 25+ years as a writer, book coach, and ghostwriter, my answer has evolved. So I made a video about it, and I want to share the fuller version of my thinking with you here.

Let me be real about what traditional publishing looks like in 2026.

First, you need an agent. You query one agent at a time, wait, get rejected, then query another. This can take a year. Sometimes longer. Then your agent has to pitch editors at publishing houses. That’s another stretch of waiting. We’re often talking two years before your book sees the light of day.

And when you do land a deal? You give up more control than most first-time authors realize. Your opinion on the cover? Minimal. Your royalty reports? They come every few months. The marketing support? Unless you’re already famous, you’ll likely get a junior marketing person, and you’re still expected to do most of the promotion yourself.

Here’s the part that really gets me: many big publishers now won’t even consider you unless you already have a huge social media following. They want a guaranteed audience before they invest. Which raises the question — if you’ve already built the audience, what exactly do you need them for?

There ARE real benefits. Traditional publishing carries prestige. It can open doors to literary conferences, speaking opportunities, and reviews in major outlets like The New York Times. For some authors, that matters enormously, and I respect that.

The self-publishing shift

Here’s where things have changed dramatically.

The old stigma is dying. People used to call self-publishing “vanity press” and warn that going indie would blacklist you from traditional publishing forever. That’s simply not true anymore.

On my podcast, I’ve spoken with authors who self-published, built an audience, and then had traditional publishers come to THEM with offers. And you know what some of them did? They turned those deals down. They ran the numbers — the advance, the royalty split, the loss of control, and said no thanks, we’re doing better on our own.

With self-publishing, you own everything: the cover design, the timeline, the formats, all the rights (audio, film, everything), and you keep your royalties without splitting them with an agent or publisher.

Holding my self-published novel, Karma Unleashed

The catch

Self-publishing only works if you treat it professionally. This means hiring a real editor (not your cousin who “reads a lot”), a professional book cover designer, and a typesetter who knows how to format a book properly. Cut corners here and you’ll confirm every stereotype about self-published books.

I’ve actually started helping my clients with the self-publishing process, so if you need guidance, I’m here.

Where I stand

I personally prefer self-publishing. I have the audience, I have the expertise to manage the process, and I value the control. A big publisher isn’t going to move the needle for me more than I can move it myself.

But I want to be clear — if traditional publishing is your dream, pursue it. There’s no universally right answer. There’s only the right answer for your goals, your timeline, and your life.

I’d love to hear from you: Are you team traditional or team self-publish? Have you tried both? Hit reply and tell me — I read every response.

Until next time, keep writing.

Natasha

