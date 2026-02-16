Turn Your Life Into a Book: The Art of Memoir Writing

In this exclusive paid-subscriber workshop, we explored one of the most powerful tools in memoir writing: memory mining.

Together with participants, we practiced turning raw, vivid memories into compelling narrative scenes using writing prompts and real-time exercises.

You’ll watch us work through techniques like the “I remember the day” prompt, see how seemingly small moments, a teacher’s praise, a near-drowning rescue by a stranger, a life-changing phone call—can become the seeds of powerful memoir chapters.

We also discussed the emotional challenges of memoir writing, including how to support yourself (and your clients) when the work gets heavy.