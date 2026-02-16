Read and Write with Natasha

Read and Write with Natasha

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Read and Write with Natasha

Turn Your Life Into a Book: The Art of Memoir Writing

How to turn raw, vivid moments into the scenes that shape your story
Natasha Tynes's avatar
Natasha Tynes
Feb 16, 2026
∙ Paid

In this exclusive paid-subscriber workshop, we explored one of the most powerful tools in memoir writing: memory mining.

Together with participants, we practiced turning raw, vivid memories into compelling narrative scenes using writing prompts and real-time exercises.

You’ll watch us work through techniques like the “I remember the day” prompt, see how seemingly small moments, a teacher’s praise, a near-drowning rescue by a stranger, a life-changing phone call—can become the seeds of powerful memoir chapters.

We also discussed the emotional challenges of memoir writing, including how to support yourself (and your clients) when the work gets heavy.

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Natasha Tynes.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Natasha Tynes 🇯🇴🇺🇸 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture