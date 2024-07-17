War's impact on literature: A conversation with editor Jordan Elgrably

What happens when war disrupts the creative minds of writers? This was one of the topics I discussed with Franco-Moroccan-American writer Jordan Elgrably, editor-in-chief of The Markaz Review.

On the latest episode of my podcast, “Read and Write with Natasha,” we delved into the intersection of literature and conflict and how the publishing industry might treat you if you have Arabic or Muslim names.

Here are some of the highlights of our conversation:

* Middle Eastern writers' anthology: We explore Jordan's latest anthology, Stories from the Center of the World, which showcases the diverse voices of Middle Eastern writers navigating the complexities of the current geopolitical landscape.

* Arab American Authors in Focus: We highlight the remarkable journey of Omar El-Akkad and other Arab American authors, examining how trauma and resilience shape their narratives.

* The Editorial Eye: Jordan shares insider tips for aspiring writers, revealing what it takes to make literary submissions stand out in an evolving publishing landscape that's increasingly embracing diverse voices.

You can listen to the full conversation here:

Or you can watch it on You Tube below:

