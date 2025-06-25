Dear fellow writers,

For over three years, I've been self-funding Read and Write with Natasha because I'm passionate about helping writers succeed.

Every episode, from hosting costs to editing, comes out of my own pocket. It's been worth every penny because of conversations like these.

And the best part: those interviews have been GOLDMINES of insights and wisdom!

After dozens of conversations with published authors, I began to notice patterns. The same mindset shifts kept appearing. The same daily habits were mentioned again and again. I realized I was sitting on a treasure trove of actionable insights that could transform any writer's journey.

So I've compiled the 10 most transformative insights from my conversations with published authors into "The Author's Code" - an ebook that distills years of podcast interviews into actionable strategies.