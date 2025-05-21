Nothing says I found my tribe like going to a book festival.

That thought was confirmed last weekend when I attended the Gaithersburg Book Festival, where booklovers from around the Washington, D.C. area and beyond gathered for author talks, signings, and to browse tables lined with passionate indie authors proudly showcasing their work.

The vibe was electrifying for a book lover like me. People wore book-themed apparel and carried tote bags emblazoned with phrases like "I’m all booked" and other delightful book-hailing slogans.

The book sales room at the Gaithersburg Book Festival

On the shuttle from the parking lot to the festival, I chatted with a random woman and casually mentioned my novel, They Called Me Wyatt, and right in front of me, she pulled out her phone, opened the Amazon app, and purchased my book. This woman didn’t know me from Adam, but wanted to support me because that’s what book people do.

I mean, who else does that, besides ardent book lovers?

When I got to the festiv…