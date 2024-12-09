I don’t remember his name, but I will never forget his rare ability.

He could perform “calendar arithmetic,” a remarkable talent to instantly identify the day of the week for any given date, past or future.

He owned a small restaurant in the Red Sea city of Aqaba in Jordan, known locally for serving the best Indian chicken tikka. When I first met him, he was in his seventies, friendly and chatty with intellectual curiosity. He looked like any other average senior Jordanian man: white hair, mustache, a bit of a belly, bald, and a warm smile.

I was visiting Aqaba with family, and while waiting for the famous chicken tikka to be ready, he struck up a conversation with me. At some point, he asked me for my birthdate. When I shared it, he paused for less than thirty seconds before announcing the day of the week I was born.

“How do you know that?” I asked.

“I just know,” he said with a smile.

My brother-in-law, a resident of Aqaba at the time, overheard our conversation and chimed in. “Oh yeah, …