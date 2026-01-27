Why Happy Endings Aren't Clichés: Inside the Billion-Dollar World of Romance with Noel Stark

Romance fiction is having a moment. From Sarah J. Maas to Colleen Hoover, romance authors are topping bestseller lists and building empires.

In this episode of “Read and Write With Natasha” podcast, I sat down with Noel Stark, author of Love Camera Action, to talk about building a career in the most profitable genre in publishing. We dug into the business, the stigma, and why happy endings are actually promises, not cop-outs.

From Secret Reader to Romance Writer

Noel’s romance journey started young.

“My sister used to read romances, like the old school bodice-ripping ones that were historical romances. And I would steal them from her because if she saw me reading one, I’d catch it.”

Fast forward to about 10 years ago. Noel was going through a difficult time when she spotted a romance novel in one of those Little Free Libraries. She grabbed it. And then couldn’t stop.

“It turned into this crazy obsession where I was reading a book every other day. I was reading 300 in a year. I was reading them while I was stirring a pot over the stove, while I was walking the dog. I was just constantly reading them.”

“I needed to kind of figure out what was going on in my life,” she explained. “And I needed a separate space to work that out in my mind.”

Eventually, the thought hit: Maybe I should try writing one of these.

Spoiler alert: it wasn’t as easy as it looked. “That was very naive because it wasn’t fun at all. It was very hard. And it took me a long time. But here I am now.”

The Stigma Problem: Why Romance Still Gets Dismissed

Despite romance representing 30-40% of the publishing market for decades, it’s still dismissed as “not serious literature.”

Noel doesn’t mince words about why.

“There’s a stigma about romance saying that it’s not serious because first of all, they always end in happy endings. And we are trained to think that happy endings are no good. But also because it’s women’s fiction.”

She points out the double standard: murder mysteries follow a formula. Spy novels follow a formula. But those are considered legitimate because they’re “generally male writing forms.”

Romance, on the other hand, centers on women who are independent, smart, funny, and safe. “You get a woman who is not reaping any repercussions from that. They actually get what they want in the end.”

She also noted that romance has subsidized the rest of publishing for decades.

“Romance, 30, 40 years ago, was 30% of the market share because people buy romance. So murder mysteries, sci-fi, literary fiction was all being subsidized by romance.”

Now, women are done hiding their romance novels behind literary fiction covers. “Women are really just saying, you know, I don’t care. I’m reading this. This is awesome. It’s steamy. It’s fun. And I don’t care what you think.”

The Happy Ending Rule: Romance’s Sacred Contract

I had to ask: Why does romance always have to end happily? Who made that rule?

Noel traces it back to the genre’s gatekeepers: Mills & Boon in England in the 1960s, and Harlequin, which came out of Mills & Boon in the 1970s.

“They were very formulaic. You know exactly what’s going to happen on page 50 and you know exactly what’s going to happen on page 75.”

These publishers established the “happily ever after” (HEA) or “happy for now” (HFN) as romance’s defining promise.

“It’s actually a contract with the reader. The reader picks up that book expecting that no matter what horrible thing happens to that woman or that person, they’re going to be okay in the end.”

Break that contract? Readers revolt.

“If you don’t deliver on that promise, readers get very angry. And they will tell you. They will leave you one-star reviews.”

But here’s what makes it work: the journey matters more than the destination.

“You want that happily ever after because you’ve gone on this journey with them and you’ve watched them overcome their vulnerabilities, their fears, their problems. And you want to know that they end up happy.”

When Readers Expect Steaminess (And When They Don’t)

Romance exists on a spectrum from sweet to scorching. How do readers know what they’re getting?

Noel breaks down the visual cues on covers:

Clean/Sweet Romance:

Illustrated covers

Soft, watercolor aesthetics

No indication of physical intimacy

Mid-Level Spicy:

Real people on covers

Suggestive but clothed imagery

High Heat:

Shirtless men

Intimate positioning

Explicit visual language

“Basically, the more skin you see, the spicier it’s going to be.”

She also explains the evolution of heat level terminology. “Spicy” has replaced “steamy” as the preferred term, with readers now rating books on a chili pepper scale (🌶️🌶️🌶️🌶️🌶️).

And yes, there’s a whole subgenre dedicated to the spice: “Some people just skip to the spicy parts, which are affectionately called smut. And there’s no shame in that game.”

The Long Road to Publication

Noel’s path to her debut wasn’t linear.

She started with Pitch Wars, a mentorship contest that paired aspiring authors with published writers. Her mentor helped her revise extensively, preparing her manuscript for querying.

The agent hunt took persistence. “I’d say probably 30, maybe 40 queries went out. And I got a few requests, but most of them were just standard rejections.”

When she finally landed her agent, another wait began: 18 months on submission to publishers.

“It’s grueling because you have no idea what’s going on. You’re relying on your agent to tell you. And you know, publishing moves very slowly.”

Finally, the call came. Alcove Press offered a two-book deal.

Her advice for writers in the query trenches? “Persistence is everything. And mentorship can change everything.”

Traditional vs. Indie: The Great Romance Publishing Divide

Romance has a thriving indie market, but Noel chose traditional publishing for her debut. Why?

“I wanted to learn the process. I wanted to understand how traditional publishing worked before potentially going indie.”

She’s now considering self-publishing her next book—a “why choose” paranormal erotica—because of creative freedom and marketing control.

We compared notes on the indie experience. I shared my TikTok Shop experiment, where I sold books directly to readers within minutes of posting.

“I put one video, and I read from it, and like after two minutes somebody commented, ‘I love this, I bought it.’ It’s like what? Immediately from the TikTok shop.”

I also explained my affiliate strategy: sending books to creators who make videos and earn commission on sales.

The downside? “You have to do the fulfillment yourself. So like I have to do the packaging and go to the post office and all of that.”

But the upside is control. “There’s nobody stopping me. Maybe it’s a bad thing that nobody stops my craziness.”

Noel, who came from film and TV, where she had to “talk so many different people into the validity of your project,” appreciated the autonomy. “I just really wanted control over a creative project myself.”

What Makes a Romance Work

At its core, romance isn’t about hooking up with someone attractive.

“From a psychological perspective, what romance is, is trying to find completion, trying to find that vulnerability that’s holding you back and stopping it so that you can grow.”

That’s the journey readers invest in. The relationship is the vehicle for character transformation.

“There’s a safety in that for women that they don’t get in other places. When you’re reading literary fiction or murder mystery or sci-fi and you see a female character, you’re almost terrified to know what’s gonna happen to that character because often they’re killed or they’re raped or they’re put in some sort of terrible situation.”

Romance promises: she’ll be okay. She’ll get what she wants. She’ll be whole.

Where to Find Noel

You can connect with Noel at:

Website: noellestark.com

Instagram & TikTok: @noellestarkauthor

Love Camera Action is available everywhere books are sold: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, indie bookstores, Audible, and Chapters in Canada

