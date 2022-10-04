Why I keep offering my podcast for free

Keeping my podcast Read and Write with Natasha alive is a lot of work. It entails booking guests, recording, editing, updating social media, and preparing for the interviews, not to mention reading the books written by the guests I interview

It can be exhausting and time-consuming, but I love it. I love it even though I don't make any money from it for now.

I don't have enough audience to attract sponsors yet, and I'm offering all my stuff for free.

So why do I keep doing what I do when I don't always have the luxury of time with three kids, house chores, and paid client work?

It's because I can’t stop. The benefits and knowledge I get t from it outweigh any potential financial gain.

I get to meet fascinating people who inspire me, teach me, and show me that life is a magical journey that we need to embrace wholly with its ups and downs.

I talked with people who are disabled and others who were abused. I talked with stay-at-home moms turned authors, motivational speakers, and others who conquered many obstacles and lived to write about them.

The story of Sarah Humpherys

One of my podcast guests is Sarah Humpherys, who achieved what many writers struggle to do: Find an agent and get a publishing deal when she was only 15 years old.

Sarah's journey as an author began to like most authors, she fell in love with reading at an early age, and she never stopped.

She later joined a writing group, found an agent, and published her debut novel.

I have been sharing Sarah's stories with my kids and my nephews and nieces to encourage them to embrace the art of reading and writing and to show them that success is possible at a young age.

If you want to get inspired and start your own writing journey, you can listen to my interview with Sarah here (or click below).

If you prefer to watch the interview instead of listening to it, then I got you covered.

