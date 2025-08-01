"People keep telling me to write a book, but I don't know where to start..."

Yesterday, I heard these exact words from my book coaching client Karen during our first coaching session. If you've been carrying a book idea around for months (or years), her story might sound familiar.

Karen had been thinking about writing her memoir for over a decade. She had stories, experiences, and a message that could genuinely help people. But every time she sat down to write, she felt paralyzed by the enormity of the project.

Sound familiar?

The "Elephant Problem"

Most aspiring authors suffer from what I call the "elephant problem." They're trying to eat the whole elephant at once instead of taking it piece by piece.

The solution isn't more motivation or inspiration. It is structure.