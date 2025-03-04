There’s an Arabic saying: “You’ve developed an alligator’s skin” (تمسح)—meaning you’ve grown thick skin after facing life’s setbacks.

And when it comes to writing and publishing, developing an alligator skin isn’t just helpful—it’s essential.

An alligator’s skin is thick, nearly impenetrable, and built to withstand the harshest environments. It protects, shields, and endures. It doesn’t flinch under pressure, and neither should you. As a writer, you need the same kind of resilience. Because no matter how good you are, you will get rejected.

Again and again. And again and again.

You will face tons of no’s.

Take me, for example. Below is a rejection I recently received despite having over 20 years of publishing and writing experience.