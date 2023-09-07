Have you heard of the suburban thriller genre?

The first thing I noticed about author Liz Alterman when I read her bio was her sense of humor. Just read this below:

Liz Alterman lives in New Jersey with her husband and three sons. She spends most days repeatedly microwaving the same cup of coffee and looking up synonyms.

So, of course, when she contacted me to appear on my podcast, I agreed immediately.

Liz Alterman is the author of the suburban thriller The Perfect Neighborhood. In my conversation with her, we discussed how to seamlessly blend humor into a dark, suspense-filled narrative and why she chose the suburbs as a setting for her thriller. Liz Alterman also shared some insights on the process of selling a novel, handling reader feedback, and the thrill of having her book featured in a local book club.

Finding a writing routine can take a while, especially if you try to balance your creative work with your client's work. In our conversation, we discussed practical writing tips, from finding time for personal projects to overcoming creative roadblocks.

Here is an excerpt:

Whether you're an established author or an aspiring one, Liz's journey of securing a publishing deal and exploring self-publishing is bound to inspire.

And if you prefer to watch the episode instead of listening, then here is the interview on YouTube (and while you are at it, please consider subscribing to my YouTube channel.)

You can get Liz Alterman's novel here.

