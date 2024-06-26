My dreams are vivid, crazy, sensual, and sometimes downright scary. But I'm not here to tell you about them; I'm here to tell you how I failed them for over 40 years.

It wasn't until this year that I started documenting my dreams, and oh, what a world it has opened up!

When you think you'll remember a dream you just had, trust me, you won't. It will vanish in the ether unless you immortalize it in writing.

My dream-documenting journey began after listening to author Steven Pressfield on the Danny Miranda podcast, where he spoke about the power of this practice.

Now, I keep a journal by my bed. As soon as I wake up, I scribble down any lingering dream fragments – if I had any (REM sleep can be elusive, it turns out).

After six months of this, flipping through my journal pages has left me utterly blown away. I had no idea the depths my subconscious mind contained—wild thoughts, bizarre ideas, intense feelings of fear, anger, happiness, anxiety, and love—all playing out in short films while I slumbered.

I wouldn't have remembered these dreams or gained such clarity about myself without documenting them. Not only that, but all these images and thoughts that I could have developed into stories, novels, and essays.

My dream journal

So I’m kicking myself for wasting over 40 years of my dream life, for not writing them down, for not revisiting them, for not allowing myself to grow and develop into a kinder, more well-rounded, and thoughtful person.

Four decades of missed opportunities for self-discovery and growth and better stories to tell. Coulda, woulda, shoulda.

There was one exception though.

My debut novel, They Called Me Wyatt, was actually based on a vivid dream I had in which I was pushed off the roof of a building and reincarnated as a baby boy. Who knows what possessed me to turn this dream into a story that day, but I did. Imagine how many more stories I could have written if I'd journaled all along!