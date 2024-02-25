Mastering the self-publishing journey with Mary Carol Moore

In the latest episode of my podcast “Read and Write with Natasha,” I sit with prolific author Mary Carol Moore. With 16 books to her name, describes her journey from a distinguished food journalist to a fiction writer whose upcoming novel, Last Bets, covers the high-stakes backgammon board game in a Caribbean setting.

Throughout our conversation, offers an insider's look at the intricacies of self-publishing and the marketing maze.

As the publishing industry moves away from traditional agent partnerships, we explored the autonomy authors have over their work alongside the hurdles they face in this dynamic landscape.We also uncovered tips on assembling a dream team to refine and champion your book.

From the secrets behind eye-catching cover art to mastering the craft of audiobook narration, this episode is packed with practical guidance for writers determined to make their mark.

For those passionate about writing and determined to find their way into readers' hearts through contemporary avenues, this episode offers both inspiration and insight.

