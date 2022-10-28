Meet the author who finished her mother's manuscript after her passing

Emily Johnson found her mother's manuscript along with a letter addressed to her right after her mom passed away from cancer in 2012.

In the letter, Emily's mom asked her to finish her manuscript.

"...I know now that this is where my story ends, so I hope you will begin where I left off. I will watch over you through the good times and the bad. I will be there with you to share the joys of becoming a mom, and I will be there watching as you and Matt grow old together. And each night I will be there to whisper sweet dreams. I love you."

- Forever and Beyond, Mom

Years later, Emily honored her mother's request and published the novel Bird of Paradise, which is co-authored by her and her late mother.

I talked with Emily on my podcast Read and Write with Natasha. In this interview, we discussed writing from your deceased mother's voice and how that can help you grieve and heal.

“When my mom began writing Bird of Paradise in 1995, I never in a million years thought I would be the one to finish it and share her story with the world.”

Don't miss this tear-jerking interview.

